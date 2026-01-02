Left Menu

Farmers' Protest: Blood-Inked Plea Against Highway Project in Maharashtra

Farmers in Maharashtra's Nanded district have strongly opposed the proposed Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway. They sent a blood-signed letter to Chief Minister Fadnavis, demanding project cancellation or permission to 'die collectively.' Their fertile lands, crucial for export crops, are threatened by the project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanded | Updated: 02-01-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 16:52 IST
Farmers' Protest: Blood-Inked Plea Against Highway Project in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an extraordinary plea, farmers in Maharashtra's Nanded district have escalated their protest against the proposed Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway by sending a letter written in their own blood to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The letter contains signatures from over 200 farmers, urging the government to either halt the project or permit them to 'die collectively.'

The farmers, who hail from the Ardhapur and Malegaon areas, emphasize that the planned highway alignment threatens to decimate fertile, irrigated land, currently used for cultivating crops like bananas and turmeric, which are pivotal for direct exports. These lands are part of the Lower and Upper Penganga irrigation projects' benefit zone, making them highly valuable.

Coordinators of the Shaktipeeth Highway Virodhi Kruti Samiti, Subhash Moralwar and Satish Kulkarni, have accused the government of 'double standards,' citing recent changes in the highway's alignment in other districts due to alternative routes. They question why similar logic is not applied to their region, with National Highway 361 already in proximity. The farmers have warned of escalating protests if a satisfactory resolution is not reached soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nairobi Building Collapse Highlights Construction Crisis

Nairobi Building Collapse Highlights Construction Crisis

 Kenya
2
Powergrid Secures Major Battery Energy Storage Project in Andhra Pradesh

Powergrid Secures Major Battery Energy Storage Project in Andhra Pradesh

 India
3
Church Leader Calls for Action Against Rising Religious Violence

Church Leader Calls for Action Against Rising Religious Violence

 India
4
Church Appeals for Action Against Religious Attacks in India

Church Appeals for Action Against Religious Attacks in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026