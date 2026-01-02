Left Menu

Ex-Servicemen Health Scheme's Collapse: Urgent Call for Action

The Congress has criticized the Modi government for inadequate funding of the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS). The party demands Rs 14,000 crore annually, claiming the current funding is insufficient. Citing a CAG report, Congress warns of a potential collapse, urging reforms and a shift in administrative oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 17:36 IST
Ex-Servicemen Health Scheme's Collapse: Urgent Call for Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has sounded an alarm over the potential collapse of the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) due to insufficient funding by the Modi government. Col Rohit Chaudhry (retd) has called for an immediate allocation of Rs 14,000 crore annually to sustain the scheme.

Chaudhry referred to a report from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), highlighting an increase in the number of ex-servicemen without proportionate infrastructure or financial support. The CAG report mentions a critical personnel shortage in the Army, and a funding gap, with only Rs 9,831 crore allocated against a need of Rs 13,500 crore for the year 2023-24.

Chaudhry insists that the management of ECHS by the Department of Ex-servicemen Welfare is inadequate and should come under the Chief of Defence Staff. He emphasizes restoring administrative authority and clearing pending bills, while ensuring that hospitals treat ex-servicemen honorably.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indore Water Crisis: Court Schedules January Hearing

Indore Water Crisis: Court Schedules January Hearing

 India
2
Denim Heist Cracked: Trio Nabbed in Major Theft

Denim Heist Cracked: Trio Nabbed in Major Theft

 India
3
Social Media Firms Face Government Crackdown on Obscene Content

Social Media Firms Face Government Crackdown on Obscene Content

 India
4
Himachal's Swift Move: Fast-Tracking Land Partition Cases

Himachal's Swift Move: Fast-Tracking Land Partition Cases

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026