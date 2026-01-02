Ex-Servicemen Health Scheme's Collapse: Urgent Call for Action

The Congress party has sounded an alarm over the potential collapse of the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) due to insufficient funding by the Modi government. Col Rohit Chaudhry (retd) has called for an immediate allocation of Rs 14,000 crore annually to sustain the scheme.

Chaudhry referred to a report from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), highlighting an increase in the number of ex-servicemen without proportionate infrastructure or financial support. The CAG report mentions a critical personnel shortage in the Army, and a funding gap, with only Rs 9,831 crore allocated against a need of Rs 13,500 crore for the year 2023-24.

Chaudhry insists that the management of ECHS by the Department of Ex-servicemen Welfare is inadequate and should come under the Chief of Defence Staff. He emphasizes restoring administrative authority and clearing pending bills, while ensuring that hospitals treat ex-servicemen honorably.

(With inputs from agencies.)