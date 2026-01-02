Captive, Commercial Coal Mines Log Steady Output Growth in December 2025

Coal production and dispatches from captive and commercial mines continued their upward trajectory in December 2025, reflecting sustained operational efficiency and improved sectoral performance. Coal output stood at 19.48 million tonnes (MT) during the month, while dispatches reached 18.02 MT—a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.75% in production compared to the same period last year.

During the third quarter (Q3) of FY 2025–26, cumulative coal production hit 54.14 MT, with dispatches recorded at 50.61 MT. Q3 registered a 5.35% YoY growth in production, signalling strong operational momentum and enhanced reliability of supply from captive and commercial mining assets.

For the financial year up to December 2025, the sector continues to show robust and broad-based performance:

Coal production increased by 9.72% YoY,

Coal dispatches rose by 6.98% YoY.

These indicators highlight improved utilisation of mining capacity, strengthened logistics planning, and greater operational responsiveness from mine developers and operators. The attached performance graph (referenced in the original release) further illustrates the consistent, month-on-month improvement in both production and dispatch levels.

Policy Reforms and Monitoring Drive Performance Gains

The Ministry of Coal attributes this sustained improvement to a combination of strategic policy interventions, rigorous performance monitoring, and coordinated support to industry stakeholders. Key government actions that have enabled this growth include:

Faster operational approvals, reducing delays in mine readiness,

Capacity expansion initiatives, enhancing mine productivity,

Regular reviews and technical handholding for mine operators,

Strengthened coordination across state agencies, railways, and energy users.

These measures have helped streamline operations, boost production reliability, and ensure timely dispatches to power plants, industries, and other essential sectors.

Supporting National Energy Needs and Viksit Bharat 2047

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a stable and performance-driven environment for captive and commercial coal mining. With India’s energy demand rising steadily, the sector plays a critical role in ensuring reliable coal availability and supporting uninterrupted operations across power, steel, cement, and industrial segments.

Through continued policy facilitation, stakeholder engagement, and proactive monitoring, the Ministry aims to strengthen supply security and contribute to India’s long-term development goals, aligning with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.