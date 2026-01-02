Left Menu

Outrage Over Inappropriate Remarks: BJP Minister's Husband Sparks Controversy

Girdhari Lal Sahu, husband of Uttarakhand minister Rekha Arya, caused a storm by purportedly saying Bihari girls are available for marriage for Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000. This sparked condemnation from political and social circles, and resulted in an apology from Sahu. BJP distanced itself from his comments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 02-01-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 22:50 IST
Girdhari Lal Sahu, spouse of Uttarakhand minister Rekha Arya, has ignited controversy over statements implying Bihari girls are available for marriage for Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000. The remarks reportedly made at an Almora event, have drawn criticism from the Congress and the Bihar State Women Commission.

Rekha Arya serves as the state's women and child welfare minister. Following the uproar, Sahu issued an apology, while the BJP distanced itself from his comments. A video circulating on social media purportedly shows Sahu making these controversial statements, where he allegedly talks about facilitating marriages of older individuals with girls from Bihar.

The BJP condemned the remarks, disassociating from Sahu, who it states has no ties with the party. The Congress labeled the remarks as an insult to Indian women, demanding an apology from the BJP. The Bihar State Women Commission plans to issue Sahu a notice, further intensifying the backlash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

