The Chinese navy has accelerated its fleet expansion with the commission of an upgraded missile destroyer. Named Loudi, the Type 052D guided destroyer boasts enhanced radar, weapon, and network systems, according to state media reports.

Zhang Shengwei, a crew member, highlighted Loudi's advanced architecture for improved combat capabilities, including air defense and sea attacks. The destroyer fortifies China's naval presence by executing long-range assaults and defense missions.

With the addition of Loudi, the Chinese fleet eclipses the US Navy in sheer numbers, fielding 234 warships. Moreover, China bolsters allies, supplying advanced naval technology to countries like Pakistan, reinforcing its regional influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)