TRAI Releases IDT Results for Bihar LSA, Assessing 2G–5G Performance Across Routes

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released the Independent Drive Test (IDT) results for the Bihar Licensed Service Area (LSA), based on extensive testing conducted across Hazaribagh district, highway routes between Ranchi and Patna, and the Patna–Ranchi railway corridor during 20–28 November 2025. The exercise captured real-world mobile network performance across diverse environments including urban zones, residential areas, institutions, hotspots, rail routes, and highways.

Supervised by TRAI’s Regional Office, Kolkata, the IDT covered:

220.9 km of city drive test routes

18 hotspot locations

2.1 km walk-test areas

327.5 km of highway routes along NH-19, NH-20 and NH-22

376.9 km of railway route testing

Multiple technologies—2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G—were assessed to reflect the experience of users with different handset capabilities. The IDT findings have been shared with all relevant telecom service providers (TSPs).

Key Parameters Assessed

Voice Services:

Call Setup Success Rate (CSSR)

Call Drop Rate (DCR)

Call Setup Time (CST)

Call Silence Rate

Speech Quality (MOS)

Coverage

Data Services:

Download/Upload Throughput

Latency

Jitter

Packet Drop Rate

Video Streaming Delay

Overall Network Performance (City, Highway, Railway & Combined)

Call Setup Success Rate (CSSR %)

Provider City Highway Railway Overall Airtel 99.65 100.00 81.48 96.63 BSNL 72.14 79.04 14.72 57.80 RJIL (Jio) 99.66 100.00 95.87 99.21 VIL 89.31 82.18 59.43 82.99

Drop Call Rate (DCR %)

Provider City Highway Railway Overall Airtel 0.00 0.00 1.82 0.27 BSNL 8.54 9.09 11.32 6.79 RJIL (Jio) 0.34 0.00 4.31 0.79 VIL 7.75 9.09 23.08 8.73

5G and Data Performance

In auto-selection mode across all technologies (2G/3G/4G/5G):

Maximum Average 5G Download Speed: 199.26 Mbps

Maximum Average 5G Upload Speed: 24.47 Mbps

Poor Signal Strength Observation (%) in Auto-Selection Mode

Provider City Poor Signal (%) Airtel 5.53 BSNL 46.10 RJIL (Jio) 4.52 VIL 23.98

Geographical Coverage and Hotspot Testing

Tests spanned multiple areas of Hazaribagh and adjoining regions, including:Hadri, Kariyatpur, Harli Peto, Daru, Amnari, Kesura, Sita Garha, Hurhuru, Nawada, Hupad, Haram, Barkagaon, Pakri Barwadih, Jamuari, Pundri, Sultana, Gadokhar, Lupung, Dumraun, Mandai Khurd, Nawabganj and others.

Hotspot Evaluations included locations such as:

Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra

Hazaribagh Wildlife Sanctuary

Civil Court & Head Post Office, Hazaribagh

S.N. Sinha College, Jehanabad

Vinoba Bhave University

Shivaji Chowk, Vijaynagar, Ranchi

Barachatti Post Office (Bihar)

Powergrid Co. of India Ltd., Gaya… and several more.

Walk-tests were done at:

Hazaribagh Town Railway Station

Sadar Hospital, Hazaribagh

Quality of Service (QoS) Assessment

Using TRAI-specified equipment and protocols, performance was evaluated for:

CSSR, CST, DCR, MOS for voice

Throughput, latency, jitter, packet loss for data

Video streaming experience

The detailed findings enable TSPs to improve network coverage and QoS in Bihar LSA.

Access to Full Report

The complete IDT report is available on TRAI’s official website:www.trai.gov.in

For further information, contact:Shri Kaushik Mukherjee, Advisor (Regional Office, Kolkata), TRAI📧 adv.kolkata@trai.gov.in☎️ +91-33-22361401