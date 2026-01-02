TRAI Releases IDT Results for Bihar LSA, Assessing 2G–5G Performance Across Routes
The exercise captured real-world mobile network performance across diverse environments including urban zones, residential areas, institutions, hotspots, rail routes, and highways.
- Country:
- India
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released the Independent Drive Test (IDT) results for the Bihar Licensed Service Area (LSA), based on extensive testing conducted across Hazaribagh district, highway routes between Ranchi and Patna, and the Patna–Ranchi railway corridor during 20–28 November 2025. The exercise captured real-world mobile network performance across diverse environments including urban zones, residential areas, institutions, hotspots, rail routes, and highways.
Supervised by TRAI’s Regional Office, Kolkata, the IDT covered:
-
220.9 km of city drive test routes
-
18 hotspot locations
-
2.1 km walk-test areas
-
327.5 km of highway routes along NH-19, NH-20 and NH-22
-
376.9 km of railway route testing
Multiple technologies—2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G—were assessed to reflect the experience of users with different handset capabilities. The IDT findings have been shared with all relevant telecom service providers (TSPs).
Key Parameters Assessed
Voice Services:
-
Call Setup Success Rate (CSSR)
-
Call Drop Rate (DCR)
-
Call Setup Time (CST)
-
Call Silence Rate
-
Speech Quality (MOS)
-
Coverage
Data Services:
-
Download/Upload Throughput
-
Latency
-
Jitter
-
Packet Drop Rate
-
Video Streaming Delay
Overall Network Performance (City, Highway, Railway & Combined)
Call Setup Success Rate (CSSR %)
|Provider
|City
|Highway
|Railway
|Overall
|Airtel
|99.65
|100.00
|81.48
|96.63
|BSNL
|72.14
|79.04
|14.72
|57.80
|RJIL (Jio)
|99.66
|100.00
|95.87
|99.21
|VIL
|89.31
|82.18
|59.43
|82.99
Drop Call Rate (DCR %)
|Provider
|City
|Highway
|Railway
|Overall
|Airtel
|0.00
|0.00
|1.82
|0.27
|BSNL
|8.54
|9.09
|11.32
|6.79
|RJIL (Jio)
|0.34
|0.00
|4.31
|0.79
|VIL
|7.75
|9.09
|23.08
|8.73
5G and Data Performance
In auto-selection mode across all technologies (2G/3G/4G/5G):
-
Maximum Average 5G Download Speed: 199.26 Mbps
-
Maximum Average 5G Upload Speed: 24.47 Mbps
Poor Signal Strength Observation (%) in Auto-Selection Mode
|Provider
|City Poor Signal (%)
|Airtel
|5.53
|BSNL
|46.10
|RJIL (Jio)
|4.52
|VIL
|23.98
Geographical Coverage and Hotspot Testing
Tests spanned multiple areas of Hazaribagh and adjoining regions, including:Hadri, Kariyatpur, Harli Peto, Daru, Amnari, Kesura, Sita Garha, Hurhuru, Nawada, Hupad, Haram, Barkagaon, Pakri Barwadih, Jamuari, Pundri, Sultana, Gadokhar, Lupung, Dumraun, Mandai Khurd, Nawabganj and others.
Hotspot Evaluations included locations such as:
-
Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra
-
Hazaribagh Wildlife Sanctuary
-
Civil Court & Head Post Office, Hazaribagh
-
S.N. Sinha College, Jehanabad
-
Vinoba Bhave University
-
Shivaji Chowk, Vijaynagar, Ranchi
-
Barachatti Post Office (Bihar)
-
Powergrid Co. of India Ltd., Gaya… and several more.
Walk-tests were done at:
-
Hazaribagh Town Railway Station
-
Sadar Hospital, Hazaribagh
Quality of Service (QoS) Assessment
Using TRAI-specified equipment and protocols, performance was evaluated for:
-
CSSR, CST, DCR, MOS for voice
-
Throughput, latency, jitter, packet loss for data
-
Video streaming experience
The detailed findings enable TSPs to improve network coverage and QoS in Bihar LSA.
Access to Full Report
The complete IDT report is available on TRAI’s official website:www.trai.gov.in
For further information, contact:Shri Kaushik Mukherjee, Advisor (Regional Office, Kolkata), TRAI📧 adv.kolkata@trai.gov.in☎️ +91-33-22361401