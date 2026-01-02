Left Menu

Chaitanya Baghel Granted Bail in Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam Case

The Chhattisgarh High Court granted bail to Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in two cases related to a liquor scam. Accused of money laundering and corruption, Chaitanya maintained innocence, alleging political harassment by the central government. The scam reportedly led to significant state exchequer loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 02-01-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 19:16 IST
In a significant legal development, the Chhattisgarh High Court on Friday granted bail to Chaitanya Baghel, son of prominent Congress leader and former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. This decision pertains to two cases associated with a major liquor scam.

The bailout comes in cases pursued by both the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Chhattisgarh Anti-Corruption Bureau/Economic Offences Wing (ACB/EOW), as confirmed by ED's counsel, Saurabh Kumar Pande.

Bhupesh Baghel lauded the court's decision, asserting it as a 'victory of truth'. He also accused the BJP-led central government of using investigative agencies to target opposition figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

