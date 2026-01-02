Undersea Cable Sabotage: Finnish Police Investigate

The Finnish police announced advances in their probe into damage inflicted on an undersea telecommunications cable belonging to operator Elisa. The cargo vessel 'Fitburg' was apprehended en route from Russia to Israel, suspected of tampering with the cable that links Helsinki and Estonia beneath the Gulf of Finland.

The investigation led to the arrest of two crew members, with two more disallowed from travel, as inquiries are underway. All 14 crew hailed from Russia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan. Detective Chief Superintendent Risto Lohi indicated the questioning has shed light on the incident's chronology and crew members' involvement.

The Fitburg, laden with steel products, reportedly dragged its anchor during the event. Finnish authorities, having boarded and examined the vessel, state the cable is currently non-operational. Estonia's President Alar Karis expressed hope that the act wasn't deliberate amidst broader concerns over Russian hybrid threats, notably post-Ukraine invasion, which Russia denies.

(With inputs from agencies.)