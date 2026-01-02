Left Menu

Undersea Cable Sabotage: Finnish Police Investigate

Finnish police have made progress in investigating damage to an undersea telecommunications cable owned by Elisa. A cargo vessel, the 'Fitburg,' was seized on suspicion of sabotage. Two crew members have been arrested. The incident has raised European concerns over Russian hybrid threats, despite Moscow's denials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 19:29 IST
Undersea Cable Sabotage: Finnish Police Investigate

The Finnish police announced advances in their probe into damage inflicted on an undersea telecommunications cable belonging to operator Elisa. The cargo vessel 'Fitburg' was apprehended en route from Russia to Israel, suspected of tampering with the cable that links Helsinki and Estonia beneath the Gulf of Finland.

The investigation led to the arrest of two crew members, with two more disallowed from travel, as inquiries are underway. All 14 crew hailed from Russia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan. Detective Chief Superintendent Risto Lohi indicated the questioning has shed light on the incident's chronology and crew members' involvement.

The Fitburg, laden with steel products, reportedly dragged its anchor during the event. Finnish authorities, having boarded and examined the vessel, state the cable is currently non-operational. Estonia's President Alar Karis expressed hope that the act wasn't deliberate amidst broader concerns over Russian hybrid threats, notably post-Ukraine invasion, which Russia denies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Crackdown: Odisha Officials Arrested for Embezzling Government Funds

Corruption Crackdown: Odisha Officials Arrested for Embezzling Government Fu...

 India
2
Delhi Murder Mystery: Two Arrested, One on the Run

Delhi Murder Mystery: Two Arrested, One on the Run

 India
3
Cricket Stars Play Behind Closed Doors in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Cricket Stars Play Behind Closed Doors in Vijay Hazare Trophy

 India
4
Unopposed Victories Set Stage for Maharashtra's Local Elections Showdown

Unopposed Victories Set Stage for Maharashtra's Local Elections Showdown

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026