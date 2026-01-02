Tragedy in Dharamshala: Probing Allegations of Ragging and Harassment
Three students and a professor from a government college in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, face serious allegations in a case involving ragging and the tragic death of a 19-year-old woman. Investigations continue as the community demands justice and an impartial inquiry into the reported incidents.
A tragic event has unfolded in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, where three students and a college professor face serious accusations linked to the death of a 19-year-old student. The young woman passed away on December 26 while undergoing treatment at a Ludhiana hospital. Her father filed a complaint, setting off a comprehensive police investigation.
The allegations are severe: the student's father claims that on September 18, 2025, three senior students physically assaulted his daughter. Additionally, a professor allegedly engaged in inappropriate behavior with her. These events reportedly left the student in severe mental distress, forcing her to drop out of college and ultimately contributing to her untimely death.
The case has received widespread attention, particularly after a video of the student accusing the professor went viral. Police investigations are underway, with statements and evidence being examined thoroughly. The community, including political figures and social activists, is calling for an impartial and comprehensive inquiry to ensure justice is served.
