Joint Mock Drill Strengthens Anti-Terror Readiness in J&K's Kathua

In a bid to fortify security measures against potential terror threats, police and the National Security Guard (NSG) conducted a joint mock drill in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported on Friday. These exercises took place at police stations in Hiranagar and Rajbagh under the guidance of Kathua SSP Mohita Sharma.

The drill, a collaborative effort involving the Special Operations Group (SOG) Kathua, police personnel, and NSG commandos, focused on equipping forces with necessary tactics for facing fidayeen attacks and hostage crises. The NSG team demonstrated key procedures including terrorist neutralization during attacks, hostage rescue operations, and safe IED disposal.

A thorough debriefing followed the exercise, ensuring that personnel remained vigilant and well-armed. The comprehensive approach highlighted the tactical use of dominating heights, deployment of significant firepower, and utilization of alarm systems to enhance readiness against hostile threats.

