Dramatic Prison Break Unfolds: Manhunt for Escaped Convicts in Jharkhand and Bihar

A widespread manhunt is underway in Jharkhand and Bihar for three convicts who orchestrated a daring escape from Hazaribag Central Jail. According to officials, the convicts, originating from Wasseypur, Dhanbad, took advantage of early morning darkness on December 31 to flee the facility.

Leading the investigation is Sub-Divisional Police Officer Amit Kumar Anand, overseeing raids across various state locations, including Dhanbad and Ranchi. An examination by IG (Prison) Sudarshan Mandal indicated potential security oversights among jail staff, suggesting possible collusion in the escape.

The prisoners, serving sentences for POCSO cases, reportedly utilized foggy conditions and jail knowledge, aided by compromised security. As the search continues, two head wardens have been suspended, with authorities elevating scrutiny on armed personnel assigned to monitoring the premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)