VP Radhakrishnan Celebrates Literature, Free Expression at Ramnath Goenka Awards

Vice-President of India Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan addressed the third edition of the Ramnath Goenka Sahitya Samman in Chennai today, honouring the enduring strength of literature, fearless journalism, and the civilisational values that shape India’s intellectual ethos.

Celebrating the Legacy of Ram Nath Goenka

In his keynote address, the Vice-President hailed Shri Ram Nath Goenka as a towering figure in Indian journalism—an embodiment of integrity, courage, and democratic vigilance. He recalled Goenka’s unwavering stand during the Emergency, including the iconic act of publishing a blank editorial, symbolising resistance against censorship and the moral strength of silence.

Calling him the “conscience-keeper of Indian democracy,” Shri Radhakrishnan said that Goenka’s legacy continues to inspire journalists and writers to uphold truth, fairness, and constitutional values.

Literature as the Foundation of an Enlightened Society

The Vice-President described the Ramnath Goenka Sahitya Samman as a celebration of ideas, creativity, and fearless expression. He emphasised that literature mirrors society and preserves the moral and cultural foundations of civilisation—especially vital in times of rapid technological and economic transformation.

He urged writers and intellectuals to nurture:

Social harmony

Constitutional values

Ethical public discourse

Responsible and empathetic expression

“Freedom of expression flourishes best when exercised with accountability and compassion,” he said.

Call for Constructive Journalism

Shri Radhakrishnan encouraged newspapers to dedicate at least two pages to issues of national development, civic participation and constructive public debate. Truth, he said, carries inherent moral authority when upheld with conviction.

India’s Cultural and Linguistic Renaissance

Praising Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s emphasis on India’s linguistic and cultural heritage, the Vice-President noted initiatives such as the conferment of Classical Language status on Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali.

He also highlighted the Gyan Bharatam Mission of the Ministry of Culture, which uses digital and AI-based tools to preserve India’s manuscript traditions and ancient knowledge systems.

Literature as the Torch-Bearer of India’s Civilisational Ethos

Tracing India’s literary journey from the Vedas and Upanishads to the epics, Bhakti and Sufi traditions, and modern regional literature, Shri Radhakrishnan said plurality, debate, and free thought are intrinsic to India’s cultural DNA.

A truly developed India, he stressed, must be defined not only by economic progress and technological advancement but also by social inclusion, cultural confidence, and ethical values.

Honouring Outstanding Literary Talent

The Vice-President congratulated all award recipients, noting that their contributions strengthen the nation’s intellectual fabric and inspire future generations.

Awardees at the Ramnath Goenka Sahitya Samman 2026:

Lifetime Achievement Award: Dr. Chandrasekhara Kambara (Eminent Kannada writer)

Best Fiction Award: Subi Taba (Arunachal Pradesh)

Best Non-Fiction Award: Shubhanshi Chakravarty

Best Debut Award: Neha Dixit

He expressed confidence that their writings will continue to inspire young readers to think critically, act responsibly, and engage creatively with society.