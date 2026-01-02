IIMC Launches First-Ever PhD Programme, Marking a Major Milestone in 60-Year Journey

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) — now a Deemed to be University — has formally launched its first-ever Ph.D. Programme on 1 January 2026, marking a historic milestone in the institution’s six-decade academic legacy. The new doctoral programme aims to nurture cutting-edge research, interdisciplinary scholarship, and academic leadership in journalism, media and communication studies.

The online admission portal for Full-Time and Part-Time Ph.D. candidates opened on 1 January 2026 and will remain active until 30 January 2026.

Admission Process and Key Dates

Applications open: 1 January – 30 January 2026

UGC-NET qualified candidates: Direct call for personal interaction

Part-time candidates without UGC-NET: Must appear for entrance exam on 15 February 2026

List of selected candidates: 23 February 2026

Interviews begin: 9 March 2026

Admission process concludes: 27 March 2026

Coursework commences: 1 April 2026

This structured timeline reflects IIMC’s move toward a research-driven academic model aligned with national higher education reforms.

A Vision for Transformative Research

At the launch event, IIMC Vice Chancellor Dr. Pragya Paliwal Gaur emphasised that the objective of the Ph.D. programme is to meaningfully contribute to research for a “resurgent India.”

She encouraged applicants to pursue innovative, out-of-the-box research that benefits society at large and expands the intellectual foundations of India’s media and communication landscape.

To symbolise the beginning of this new academic chapter, Dr. Paliwal Gaur planted a ‘Kovidara’ sapling, designated as the ‘Gyan Vriksh’ (Knowledge Tree), at IIMC’s New Delhi campus—reflecting the institution’s commitment to growth, wisdom and academic renewal.

Programme Focus Areas

The newly launched Ph.D. Programme is designed to cultivate rigorous, interdisciplinary scholarship and contribute to the rapidly evolving field of media studies. Scholars will have the opportunity to pursue in-depth research in areas such as:

Journalism Studies

Mass Communication

Digital and Social Media

Film Studies

Political Communication

Development Communication

Strategic Communication

Media Industry Management

Advertising and Public Relations

Communication Theory and Emerging Media

The programme aims to foster high-quality academic inquiry, innovation, and excellence, preparing scholars to contribute to academia, the media industry, policy research organisations, and interdisciplinary research platforms.

A Landmark Step for IIMC

The launch of the Ph.D. Programme marks a transformational step in IIMC’s evolution from a premier training institute to a comprehensive research-oriented university. With its strong legacy, experienced faculty, and expanding research ecosystem, IIMC is poised to become a leading centre for advanced media scholarship in India and beyond.