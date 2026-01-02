Haryana's Top Cop Takes Charge: Singhal's Vision for Secure Streets

In a decisive move to enhance the law and order situation in Haryana, newly appointed Director General of Police Ajay Singhal conducted an extensive statewide review on Friday. The senior officer instructed all district heads to develop and submit detailed, action-oriented plans within two days to tackle crime and corruption.

With over 700 senior police officers participating, including Additional Director Generals of Police, police commissioners, and other high-ranking officials, the video conference focused on tackling district-wise issues like narcotics, cybercrime, extortion, and traffic management. Singhal emphasized the need for tailored approaches to regional challenges and reiterated a zero-tolerance policy for corruption.

The DGP, backed by the Nayab Singh Saini government, assured a free hand in law enforcement, prioritizing public grievances and enhancing the grievance redressal system. Special drives to trace missing girls and intensified actions against illegal activities like drug trafficking and gangster networks were also ordered to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)