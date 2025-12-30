Odisha Police Promotions: 14 IPS Officers Elevated

The Odisha government has announced the promotion of 14 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers on Tuesday. Among those elevated is Inspector General Shyni S, who has been promoted to the rank of Additional Director General of Police (ADG). This change in rank will become effective on January 1, 2026.

The notification, issued by the General Administration and Public Grievances Department, also confirms that Soorya Thankappan, currently on central deputation, will receive a proforma promotion to the rank of ADG. Similarly, Satyajit Naik and Umashankar Dash have been promoted to Inspector General of Police (IGP) status.

Additionally, Madkar Sandeep Sampat and Sudhanshu Sekhar Mishra, both on central deputation, have been elevated to Deputy Inspector General (DIG) ranks. Other IPS and IAS officers also received promotions ahead of the New Year, with all promoted officers remaining in their present roles for the time being, pending further orders.