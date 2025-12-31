Uttarakhand CM Dhami Honors Ex-Servicemen, Promotes IPS Officers, and Launches Welfare Campaign

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami, has reiterated his commitment to veterans, citing the region's rich heritage of military service. During the Ex-Servicemen Interaction Programme in Dehradun, Dhami emphasized the state's proactive stance toward the welfare of Army veterans and their families.

Acknowledging the discipline and sacrifice inherent in military life, Dhami said his government prioritizes initiatives benefiting soldiers and ex-servicemen. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing efforts, highlighting the advancements in military modernization and personnel welfare under his leadership.

In additional developments, Uttarakhand greenlit promotions for nine IPS officers, including Abhinav Kumar's elevation to Director General. Concurrently, an Rs 3.16 crore initiative, "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar," seeks to bring government services closer to the populace across Nyay and Gram Panchayats.