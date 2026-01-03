Security Forces Strike: A Major Blow to Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

Security forces in Chhattisgarh have dealt a significant blow to the Naxalites, killing 14 members, including the infamous Mangtu (DVCM) and Hunga Madkam. These operations occurred in the Sukma and Bijapur districts within the Bastar region.

The encounter in Sukma resulted in the deaths of 12 Naxalites during an exchange of fire. In Bijapur, the forces recovered the bodies of two Maoist cadres, along with an SLR and a 12-bore rifle, in the forests of Gaganpalli village, Basaguda.

A senior police official confirmed that these operations are part of an ongoing effort to combat Naxalite insurgency, which saw 285 militants killed last year in similar encounters. Intermittent firing continues, and further details are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)