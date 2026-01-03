Global Reactions Intensify Over U.S. Strikes on Venezuela

In a series of escalating responses to U.S. strikes on Venezuela, global leaders voiced concern and condemnation over the weekend. Russia's Foreign Ministry labeled the military actions as 'armed aggression' and stressed the need for dialogue.

Argentina's President Javier Milei, a known ally of Donald Trump, expressed support for the strikes, highlighting the threat posed by Venezuela's Maduro. Meanwhile, the Mexican government reiterated its commitment to peaceful negotiation and diplomatic solutions as the sole legitimate paths forward.

The international community remains divided, with some supporting the U.S.'s stance against Maduro, and others stressing the importance of adhering to international law. The call for a UN Security Council meeting underscores the urgency for addressing the situation through diplomatic channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)