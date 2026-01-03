Danish Foreign Minister Urges Respect for International Law After Venezuela Crisis
Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen emphasized the importance of adhering to international law following the U.S. military action in Venezuela, leading to the capture of its president, Nicolas Maduro. He called for de-escalation and dialogue, expressing concern over the developments on social media.
Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen stressed the need to respect international law after the United States conducted a military strike in Venezuela, resulting in the capture of President Nicolas Maduro. In a statement, he emphasized the importance of returning to peaceful dialogue and de-escalation in the region.
The Danish Foreign Minister made his remarks public via the social media platform X, reflecting on the significant and ongoing events in Venezuela. Rasmussen noted the dramatic nature of the developments and the urgency of finding a diplomatic resolution.
Amidst growing international tensions, Rasmussen's call aligns with Denmark's commitment to peace and lawful resolutions. The situation in Venezuela remains volatile, drawing global attention and raising concerns about future stability in the region.
