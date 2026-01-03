Left Menu

Safeguarding Our Students: Urgent Plea for Indian Medical Students in Iran

Amid violence in Iran, Uday Bhanu Chib of the Indian Youth Congress seeks urgent protection for Indian medical students. He wrote to India's leaders, highlighting the escalating unrest and the necessity for government intervention to secure the students' safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 19:01 IST
Safeguarding Our Students: Urgent Plea for Indian Medical Students in Iran
Uday Bhanu Chib, national president of the Indian Youth Congress, has urgently appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar for immediate intervention to protect Indian medical students in Iran. Concerns have grown over their safety amid ongoing violence driven by Iran's economic challenges. At least 10 people have died in the unrest, prompting Chib to call for action to reassure students and their families back home.

Chib emphasized that the safety of Indian students should not remain uncertain, stressing that the Indian Youth Congress supports every Indian studying abroad. He urged the Indian government to utilize diplomatic channels to ensure the protection and well-being of students currently in Iran.

The protests in Iran, currently the largest since 2022, were initially sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in police custody after being detained for not wearing her hijab according to authorities' standards.

