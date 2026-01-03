Haryana CM Strengthens Ties at Western Command Visit
On Saturday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini toured the Army's Western Command at Chandimandir Military Station, engaging in strategic discussions with Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief.
During his visit, Saini explored the Western Command Museum, gaining insights into the Command's rich historical campaigns and operational legacies. Key achievements, including Operation Sindoor and flood relief efforts, were highlighted during military briefings and interactions with senior military figures.
Discussions also focused on ongoing recruitment drives, youth engagement, modernization of technology, and initiatives focused on veteran welfare. Chief Minister Saini lauded the Western Command's efforts and reiterated the Haryana government's support, fostering a strong civil-military partnership aimed at national security and veteran welfare.
