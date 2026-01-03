Building Foundations for Justice: A New Era for Patna High Court

In a significant development for Bihar's judicial landscape, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant initiated the groundwork for seven new infrastructure projects at Patna High Court on Saturday.

These projects include an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) building, an IT facility, an administrative block, among other essential structures designed to modernize and streamline the court's operations. Justice Kant emphasized the profound importance of capacity building in meeting the increasing demands of the court system.

The advancement of these facilities marks a pivotal shift for the judiciary towards enhanced digital capabilities and a more user-centric approach, underscoring the role these developments will play in fortifying the ties between the Bar and Bench.