Himachal University Promoters Declared Fugitive Economic Offenders

An investigative move in Himachal Pradesh has led to the declaration of two university promoters as fugitive economic offenders. Authorities in Shimla stated that a special PMLA court issued this status against Mandeep Rana and Ashoni Kanwar, linked to a money laundering case involving fake degrees.

The court's decision under the 2018 Fugitive Economic Offenders Act follows a charge sheet filed in December 2022. The Enforcement Directorate identified the individuals as currently residing in Australia, evading legal repercussions back in India.

This case is a reminder of similar high-profile declarations in India, such as those involving liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya and arms consultant Sanjay Bhandari. The act targets economic offenders with debts or fraudulent activities amounting to Rs 100 crore or more.