India's Coal Import Surge: A Winter Spike with Future Decline

India experienced a significant 28.1% surge in coal imports in November, reaching a total of 25.07 million tonnes, up from 19.57 million tonnes the previous year, as reported by mjunction services ltd.

This rise is attributed to winter restocking by steel mills and favorable conditions in seaborne prices, though a decline in imports is anticipated due to better domestic availability.

Meanwhile, Coal India Ltd's production fell 3.7% to 453.5 million tonnes over the April-November period, highlighting ongoing challenges in meeting the nation's energy demands domestically.