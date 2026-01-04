India's Coal Import Surge: A Winter Spike with Future Decline
India saw a 28.1% increase in coal imports in November, reaching 25.07 million tonnes, mainly due to winter restocking and weak seaborne prices. A decline is expected due to improved domestic availability, despite Coal India Ltd's production drop by 3.7% during April-November.
India
- India
India experienced a significant 28.1% surge in coal imports in November, reaching a total of 25.07 million tonnes, up from 19.57 million tonnes the previous year, as reported by mjunction services ltd.
This rise is attributed to winter restocking by steel mills and favorable conditions in seaborne prices, though a decline in imports is anticipated due to better domestic availability.
Meanwhile, Coal India Ltd's production fell 3.7% to 453.5 million tonnes over the April-November period, highlighting ongoing challenges in meeting the nation's energy demands domestically.
