South Korea's Presidential Visit to China: Economic and Cultural Diplomacy in Focus

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung touched down in Beijing on Sunday, marking the start of a pivotal four-day state visit to China, according to a report by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

Accompanied by more than 200 business leaders, Lee will address key issues such as supply chain investment, the digital economy, and cultural exchange, with a meeting scheduled with Chinese President Xi Jinping, signaling China's eagerness for economic cooperation and tourism enhancement.

The trip follows closely on the heels of North Korea's missile launch and U.S. military action in Venezuela, with South Korea emphasizing peace on the Korean peninsula as a crucial item on the agenda.

