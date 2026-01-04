Left Menu

South Korea's Presidential Visit to China: Economic and Cultural Diplomacy in Focus

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung arrived in Beijing for a four-day state visit to China, accompanied by over 200 business leaders. The agenda includes supply chain investment and cultural exchange discussions. Lee will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, focusing on economic collaboration and regional peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 04-01-2026 10:57 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 10:57 IST
South Korea's Presidential Visit to China: Economic and Cultural Diplomacy in Focus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung touched down in Beijing on Sunday, marking the start of a pivotal four-day state visit to China, according to a report by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

Accompanied by more than 200 business leaders, Lee will address key issues such as supply chain investment, the digital economy, and cultural exchange, with a meeting scheduled with Chinese President Xi Jinping, signaling China's eagerness for economic cooperation and tourism enhancement.

The trip follows closely on the heels of North Korea's missile launch and U.S. military action in Venezuela, with South Korea emphasizing peace on the Korean peninsula as a crucial item on the agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Man with Epilepsy Falls Into Bonfire

Tragedy Strikes: Man with Epilepsy Falls Into Bonfire

 India
2
India's First Indigenous Pollution Control Vessel Set to Transform Maritime Safety

India's First Indigenous Pollution Control Vessel Set to Transform Maritime ...

 India
3
Gangster's Drastic Measures: Legal Battle in Shamli

Gangster's Drastic Measures: Legal Battle in Shamli

 India
4
Crisis in Venezuela: US Ousts Maduro, Rodríguez Steps In

Crisis in Venezuela: US Ousts Maduro, Rodríguez Steps In

 Venezuela

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026