Tragedy in Yellapur: The Tensions That Followed a Love-Turned-Nightmare
In Yellapur town, a 30-year-old Dalit woman, Ranjitha Bhanasode, was fatally stabbed by Rafique Imamsab, a man known to her. This incident led to his subsequent suicide and spurred communal tensions. Allegations of 'Love Jihad' have arisen, prompting widespread protests and heightened security measures in the area.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Karwar | Updated: 04-01-2026 10:57 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 10:57 IST
A Dalit woman in Yellapur was tragically killed in what has been described as a case of 'Love Jihad', as communal tensions rise in this Karnataka town.
Authorities have reported that Ranjitha Bhanasode, aged 30, was fatally stabbed by Rafique Imamsab, a long-time acquaintance, after she rejected his marriage proposal.
The accused, who was later found dead from an apparent suicide, was alleged to have pressured Bhanasode leading to escalating tensions in the community, culminating in protests and increased security.
