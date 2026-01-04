Tragedy in Yellapur: The Tensions That Followed a Love-Turned-Nightmare

A Dalit woman in Yellapur was tragically killed in what has been described as a case of 'Love Jihad', as communal tensions rise in this Karnataka town.

Authorities have reported that Ranjitha Bhanasode, aged 30, was fatally stabbed by Rafique Imamsab, a long-time acquaintance, after she rejected his marriage proposal.

The accused, who was later found dead from an apparent suicide, was alleged to have pressured Bhanasode leading to escalating tensions in the community, culminating in protests and increased security.

