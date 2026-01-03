Delhi Police Crackdown on Interstate Arms Trafficking with Key Arrest

Delhi Police have apprehended a suspected supplier of illegal firearms in northeast Delhi, recovering two sophisticated pistols and six live cartridges during the operation, officials announced on Saturday.

Accused Ankit, also known as Munna, is believed to be a part of an interstate arms trafficking network. The 26-year-old, hailing from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, reportedly entered the illegal arms trade after his release from jail.

Ankit, a habitual offender with six previous criminal cases, was caught following a tip-off about a supplier's arrival near Shastri Park Metro Station. The arrest forms a critical part of ongoing efforts to dismantle the trafficking network.