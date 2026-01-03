Left Menu

Delhi Police Crackdown on Interstate Arms Trafficking with Key Arrest

Delhi Police arrested Ankit alias Munna, an alleged arms supplier, in Shastri Park. Connected to an interstate trafficking ring, Ankit has a criminal history, including murder and robbery. Law enforcement recovered pistols and cartridges, marking a key development in dismantling the illegal arms network in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 15:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have apprehended a suspected supplier of illegal firearms in northeast Delhi, recovering two sophisticated pistols and six live cartridges during the operation, officials announced on Saturday.

Accused Ankit, also known as Munna, is believed to be a part of an interstate arms trafficking network. The 26-year-old, hailing from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, reportedly entered the illegal arms trade after his release from jail.

Ankit, a habitual offender with six previous criminal cases, was caught following a tip-off about a supplier's arrival near Shastri Park Metro Station. The arrest forms a critical part of ongoing efforts to dismantle the trafficking network.

