NDMC's Suvidha Camp: A Benchmark in Citizen-Centric Governance

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) held a Suvidha Camp to address civic concerns, receiving 54 formal grievances on various issues. The event highlighted digital grievance redressal initiatives and demonstrated a commitment to accountability, with social media integration to monitor and resolve complaints.

Updated: 03-01-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 17:12 IST
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) organized a Suvidha Camp at the NDCC Convention Centre to address civic concerns and service-related issues, according to an official statement. The event witnessed participation from the public, with 54 formal grievances received for redressal.

Concerns largely involved personnel, civil engineering, horticulture, public health, enforcement, commercial, tax, and estate departments. Hundreds of residents also attended to seek information and guidance on council services, as per the NDMC.

More than 100 officers from over 30 departments manned dedicated help desks. NDMC also emphasized its digital grievance redressal initiative, the 'Jan Suvidha Portal', and commitment to addressing complaints through various social media platforms.

