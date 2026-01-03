Property Dispute Turns Deadly: Man Shot in Narela
A property-related dispute turned fatal as a 55-year-old man was shot dead in Narela, Delhi. Two individuals have been apprehended, and a licensed revolver used in the crime has been seized. The incident stems from an argument over a property-sale commission, and further investigation is in progress.
- Country:
- India
A 55-year-old man was tragically shot dead in a property dispute in Delhi's Narela area, police reported on Saturday. Authorities have apprehended two suspects in connection with this murder.
The incident unfolded when Dinesh Kumar approached the Narela police station to confess to killing Dharampal, a fellow resident of Ghoga village, with a licensed revolver over a property-sale commission argument.
With Kumar's guidance, Dharampal's body was found near a tubewell in Ghoga village, identified by the victim's son, Pradeep. The police have registered a case under relevant sections, and investigations continue to uncover the sequence of events.
(With inputs from agencies.)