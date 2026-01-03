Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Police Elevates 866 Constables

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Department has promoted 866 constables to the rank of selection grade constable, with 36 more receiving in-situ upgradation. The promotions were based on a rigorous evaluation process in line with departmental guidelines. The Additional Director General congratulated the newly promoted personnel.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police made a significant announcement on Saturday, promoting 866 constables to selection grade constables. In addition, 36 constables received in-situ upgradations, according to an official statement.

These promotions were based on a comprehensive evaluation of the candidates' service records by the Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police Headquarters. The Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) norms and guidelines were strictly adhered to in finalizing the promotions.

Additional Director General (Armed) Anand Jain extended congratulations to the promotees and their families. He expressed confidence in their continued dedication, professionalism, and integrity in fulfilling the duties and expectations of their new roles.

