Delhi High Court Upholds Dismissal of JEE Aspirants' Petition against NTA

The Delhi High Court has upheld a previous decision dismissing a writ petition from two JEE aspirants who alleged discrepancies in their 2025 entrance exam response sheets against the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela modified the initial order by requiring the aspirants to perform a month's community service instead of paying the previously imposed costs.

The judges found no errors in the original ruling, which rejected the aspirants' claims based on a forensic report. Despite the debarring of the students from future JEE exams, the court clarified that this would not hinder their participation in other exams.

