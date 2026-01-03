Left Menu

Delhi High Court Upholds NTA Decision: JEE Aspirants Directed to Perform Community Service

The Delhi High Court upheld a decision dismissing a petition by two JEE aspirants against the National Testing Agency (NTA) over alleged exam discrepancies. Instead of monetary penalties, the court directed the aspirants to perform community service, maintaining that the claims were inconsistent and lacked forensic evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 22:53 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 22:53 IST
Delhi High Court Upholds NTA Decision: JEE Aspirants Directed to Perform Community Service
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court's division bench has upheld a previous single judge's order dismissing a writ petition filed by two JEE applicants challenging the National Testing Agency (NTA) over alleged response sheet discrepancies in the 2025 exam.

Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela modified the initial order by replacing the imposed monetary fines with a mandate for community service. The decision came after it was determined that the response sheets presented by the students were not genuine, based on evidence from the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory (NFCL) report.

Although barred from JEE exams in 2025 and 2026, the aspirants are eligible for other exams. The court confirmed that the debarment would not affect future academic opportunities, asserting the claims were inconsistent with exam procedures and unreliable for judicial evaluation.

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Bidding: Mumbai Dangals' Strategic Wins at Pro Wrestling League Auction

High-Stakes Bidding: Mumbai Dangals' Strategic Wins at Pro Wrestling League ...

 India
2
Ekstrom Accelerates to Victory in Dakar Rally Prologue

Ekstrom Accelerates to Victory in Dakar Rally Prologue

 Global
3
Dramatic U.S. Operation Ousts Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

Dramatic U.S. Operation Ousts Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro

 Venezuela
4
BMC Elections Candidates Receive Their Symbols

BMC Elections Candidates Receive Their Symbols

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026