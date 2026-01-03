Delhi High Court Upholds NTA Decision: JEE Aspirants Directed to Perform Community Service

The Delhi High Court's division bench has upheld a previous single judge's order dismissing a writ petition filed by two JEE applicants challenging the National Testing Agency (NTA) over alleged response sheet discrepancies in the 2025 exam.

Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela modified the initial order by replacing the imposed monetary fines with a mandate for community service. The decision came after it was determined that the response sheets presented by the students were not genuine, based on evidence from the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory (NFCL) report.

Although barred from JEE exams in 2025 and 2026, the aspirants are eligible for other exams. The court confirmed that the debarment would not affect future academic opportunities, asserting the claims were inconsistent with exam procedures and unreliable for judicial evaluation.