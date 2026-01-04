Forgery Scandal: Unmasking the Bail Documents Fiasco

Authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have initiated legal action against unknown individuals accused of submitting counterfeit documents to gain bail for defendants involved in a narcotics case, officials reported on Sunday.

The alleged crime took place between November 23 and December 24 of the previous year, wherein the accused provided fake documents in the Thane district court to facilitate bail for those detained under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Mumbai's Kalachowkie police station jurisdiction, according to officials from Thane Nagar police station.

Authorities suspect a conspiracy involving multiple individuals to fabricate and present false documents, misleading the judicial system and securing the release of the accused on bail. The FIR was lodged following a complaint by a member of the Thane unit's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), invoking sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to cheating and forgery.