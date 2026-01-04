Gaza's Humanitarian Aid Crisis Intensifies Amid NGO License Revocations

In a move causing significant disruption, Israel has revoked the licenses of more than 37 humanitarian organizations operating in Gaza, affecting aid delivery to the region's Palestinians. The decision includes prominent NGOs like Doctors Without Borders and Oxfam, severely impacting their ability to provide critical services.

The license revocations, requiring NGOs to halt operations by March 1, prevent these organizations from bringing supplies and international staff into Gaza. The impact is widespread, with critical functions in medical care and other essential services at risk as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza deepens.

The complex regulatory requirements, viewed by some as overly stringent, have led to criticism from various NGOs. They express concerns over safety, bureaucracy, and the humanitarian repercussions of this move as they struggle to maintain vital aid operations under increasingly challenging conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)