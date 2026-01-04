Left Menu

Controversy Sparks Over New Rural Employment Scheme

Union minister Giriraj Singh criticized the Congress for opposing the VB-G RAM G scheme, which replaced MGNREGA, alleging their discontent with Lord Ram's name in the initiative. The scheme aims to increase rural employment days, reflecting a substantial financial commitment from the NDA government for rural development.

Updated: 04-01-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 13:37 IST
  • India

Union minister Giriraj Singh has launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, accusing it of opposing the newly implemented VB-G RAM G scheme due to its inclusion of Lord Ram's name. The scheme, which supersedes MGNREGA, is designed to boost rural employment days from 100 to 125.

Singh, speaking in his Begusarai constituency, highlighted that the Congress has taken issue with the scheme primarily because of its name. He contends that the opposition party is not genuinely concerned about employment or the welfare of the disadvantaged sections of society.

President Droupadi Murmu recently approved the VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025. Singh noted a significant increase in government support for rural development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, contrasting it with the previous UPA regime's lesser financial commitments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

