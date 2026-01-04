Allegations and Politics: Kerala's Opposition Leader Faces CBI Probe Over Foreign Fund Collection

The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into allegations against V D Satheesan, the Leader of the Opposition in Kerala's state Assembly, regarding foreign fundraising for a rehabilitation project named 'Punarjani'.

The VACB's report cites possible violations of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), asserting that funds were improperly collected abroad and transferred to India. As Satheesan is said to have traveled internationally for private purposes while soliciting contributions, the investigation could invoke FCRA section 3(2)(a).

In response, the Congress party rallied behind Satheesan, dismissing the probe as politically motivated, especially in the context of upcoming elections. Despite the legal challenges, Satheesan expressed his readiness to confront the allegations both in court and public opinion.

(With inputs from agencies.)