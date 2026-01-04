Left Menu

Allegations and Politics: Kerala's Opposition Leader Faces CBI Probe Over Foreign Fund Collection

The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau recommended a CBI probe against Opposition Leader V D Satheesan for allegedly illegal foreign fundraising for the 'Punarjani' project. The report claims FCRA violations and calls for action under Rule 41 of Assembly procedures. The Congress party defends Satheesan while he pledges to fight politically and legally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-01-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 15:06 IST
Allegations and Politics: Kerala's Opposition Leader Faces CBI Probe Over Foreign Fund Collection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into allegations against V D Satheesan, the Leader of the Opposition in Kerala's state Assembly, regarding foreign fundraising for a rehabilitation project named 'Punarjani'.

The VACB's report cites possible violations of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), asserting that funds were improperly collected abroad and transferred to India. As Satheesan is said to have traveled internationally for private purposes while soliciting contributions, the investigation could invoke FCRA section 3(2)(a).

In response, the Congress party rallied behind Satheesan, dismissing the probe as politically motivated, especially in the context of upcoming elections. Despite the legal challenges, Satheesan expressed his readiness to confront the allegations both in court and public opinion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US-Venezuela Conflict: Minimal Impact on India Trade

US-Venezuela Conflict: Minimal Impact on India Trade

 India
2
Political Unrest: Chaotic Race for Civic Poll Tickets in Maharashtra

Political Unrest: Chaotic Race for Civic Poll Tickets in Maharashtra

 India
3
Amanda Serrano Shines in Puerto Rico Homecoming Fight

Amanda Serrano Shines in Puerto Rico Homecoming Fight

 Global
4
North Korea's Missile Launch Amidst Rising Global Tensions

North Korea's Missile Launch Amidst Rising Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026