Foreign Funds Controversy: Kerala's Opposition Leader Faces Probe
The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has recommended a CBI investigation against opposition leader V D Satheesan for alleged fund irregularities related to a rehabilitation project, with possible violations of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act cited as the cause.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-01-2026 13:01 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 13:01 IST
- Country:
- India
The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged fund collection irregularities by V D Satheesan, the opposition leader in the state Assembly.
Official sources revealed on Saturday that the VACB submitted a report to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, suggesting potential violations of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).
The report accuses Satheesan of securing funds from abroad during a private trip and allegedly transferring the money to accounts in Kerala. Satheesan has pledged to contest the allegations both personally and politically.