Foreign Funds Controversy: Kerala's Opposition Leader Faces Probe

The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged fund collection irregularities by V D Satheesan, the opposition leader in the state Assembly.

Official sources revealed on Saturday that the VACB submitted a report to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, suggesting potential violations of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

The report accuses Satheesan of securing funds from abroad during a private trip and allegedly transferring the money to accounts in Kerala. Satheesan has pledged to contest the allegations both personally and politically.