Controversy Erupts Over Altered PESA Rules in Jharkhand

Controversy has arisen as BJP leader Arjun Munda accuses the Jharkhand government of altering the core spirit of the PESA Act, 1996, in their newly notified rules. Speaking to reporters, Munda alleged that the definitions within these rules differ significantly from those outlined in the original Act.

The PESA Act was designed to empower tribal communities through self-governance rooted in customary laws and traditions. However, Munda claims the Jharkhand government's version only references 'traditions,' sidelining essential aspects like social and religious practices in defining gram sabhas.

This adjustment, he says, represents a 'cold-blooded murder' of the Act's intentions. Munda emphasized that similar rules in other states have retained the Act's original spirit and warned of potential negative future impacts if Jharkhand's approach remains unchanged.

(With inputs from agencies.)