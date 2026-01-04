Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Altered PESA Rules in Jharkhand

BJP leader Arjun Munda accuses the Jharkhand government of diluting the core principles of the PESA Act, 1996, in its newly notified rules. Munda claims that crucial terms like 'customary laws' and 'religious practices' have been omitted, raising concerns about the future implications for self-governance in tribal areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 04-01-2026 15:25 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 15:25 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Altered PESA Rules in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Controversy has arisen as BJP leader Arjun Munda accuses the Jharkhand government of altering the core spirit of the PESA Act, 1996, in their newly notified rules. Speaking to reporters, Munda alleged that the definitions within these rules differ significantly from those outlined in the original Act.

The PESA Act was designed to empower tribal communities through self-governance rooted in customary laws and traditions. However, Munda claims the Jharkhand government's version only references 'traditions,' sidelining essential aspects like social and religious practices in defining gram sabhas.

This adjustment, he says, represents a 'cold-blooded murder' of the Act's intentions. Munda emphasized that similar rules in other states have retained the Act's original spirit and warned of potential negative future impacts if Jharkhand's approach remains unchanged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amanda Serrano Shines in Puerto Rico Homecoming Fight

Amanda Serrano Shines in Puerto Rico Homecoming Fight

 Global
2
North Korea's Missile Launch Amidst Rising Global Tensions

North Korea's Missile Launch Amidst Rising Global Tensions

 Global
3
RSS Convenes National Meeting to Chart Centenary Celebrations

RSS Convenes National Meeting to Chart Centenary Celebrations

 India
4
Unprecedented Tobacco Tax Hike Risks Surging Illicit Trade

Unprecedented Tobacco Tax Hike Risks Surging Illicit Trade

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026