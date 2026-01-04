CBI Probe Recommended Against Kerala Opposition Leader Over Alleged Fund Irregularities

The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has recommended a CBI inquiry against state Assembly's Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, for alleged financial irregularities concerning overseas fund collections for the 'Punarjani' rehabilitation project, according to official sources.

The VACB report, now submitted to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, highlights potential breaches of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). The document alleges that Satheesan traveled abroad with government consent on a private trip but collected foreign funds later transferred to Kerala accounts.

Congress party leaders rally in defense of Satheesan, labeling the move a politically motivated act ahead of upcoming elections. Satheesan himself vows to contest the matter personally and politically, maintaining confidence in the eventual legal outcome.