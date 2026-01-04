Left Menu

CBI Probe Recommended Against Kerala Opposition Leader Over Alleged Fund Irregularities

The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has urged a CBI investigation into opposition leader V D Satheesan over alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) linked to fund collections abroad. As assembly elections loom, the move is being viewed by some as politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-01-2026 15:35 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 15:35 IST
CBI Probe Recommended Against Kerala Opposition Leader Over Alleged Fund Irregularities
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has recommended a CBI inquiry against state Assembly's Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, for alleged financial irregularities concerning overseas fund collections for the 'Punarjani' rehabilitation project, according to official sources.

The VACB report, now submitted to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, highlights potential breaches of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). The document alleges that Satheesan traveled abroad with government consent on a private trip but collected foreign funds later transferred to Kerala accounts.

Congress party leaders rally in defense of Satheesan, labeling the move a politically motivated act ahead of upcoming elections. Satheesan himself vows to contest the matter personally and politically, maintaining confidence in the eventual legal outcome.

TRENDING

1
Amanda Serrano Shines in Puerto Rico Homecoming Fight

Amanda Serrano Shines in Puerto Rico Homecoming Fight

 Global
2
North Korea's Missile Launch Amidst Rising Global Tensions

North Korea's Missile Launch Amidst Rising Global Tensions

 Global
3
RSS Convenes National Meeting to Chart Centenary Celebrations

RSS Convenes National Meeting to Chart Centenary Celebrations

 India
4
Unprecedented Tobacco Tax Hike Risks Surging Illicit Trade

Unprecedented Tobacco Tax Hike Risks Surging Illicit Trade

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026