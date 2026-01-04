Controversy Unveiled: FCRA Allegations Against Kerala Opposition Leader

Left Menu

The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has called for a CBI investigation into alleged FCRA violations by V D Satheesan, the Leader of Opposition, over funds collected abroad for the 'Punarjani' project. This has sparked a political debate, with Congress leaders backing Satheesan and terming the probe politically motivated.

The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has prompted a political storm by recommending a CBI investigation into alleged FCRA violations involving Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan. According to sources, Satheesan is accused of illicitly gathering and transferring foreign funds for the 'Punarjani' rehabilitation project.

As the vigilance report was submitted to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, it emphasized potential breaches of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010. Allegedly, funds routed through a UK-based NGO were channeled to the Manappattu Foundation for the project, raising questions about foreign contributions tied to the leader.

In response, Satheesan expressed willingness to confront the accusations legally and politically, claiming confidence in the absence of legal violations. Meanwhile, Congress leaders criticized the CBI probe call as a politically motivated scheme before the Assembly elections, with the ruling CPI(M) defending the investigation's necessity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

