Left Menu

Teacher's Arrest Unveils Shocking Abuse Case at Malampuzha School

A school teacher named Anil was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a minor boy and coercing him to consume alcohol. The incident happened in Malampuzha and was uncovered when the victim confided in a peer. Actions were taken under the POCSO Act following a special branch investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 04-01-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 16:09 IST
Teacher's Arrest Unveils Shocking Abuse Case at Malampuzha School
Anil
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident of alleged sexual harassment and coercion has emerged from Malampuzha, where a school teacher was arrested on serious charges on Sunday.

Anil, the accused, is a Sanskrit teacher in an aided school and allegedly victimized a Class VI student by forcing him to consume liquor before sexually harassing him.

The occurrence, dating back to November 29, was brought to light on December 18 when the victim spoke to a classmate, who then informed the boy's parents. Despite being informed, the school did not alert the police, but the special branch of Kerala Police later took decisive action, leading to Anil's arrest under the POCSO Act.

TRENDING

1
Amanda Serrano Shines in Puerto Rico Homecoming Fight

Amanda Serrano Shines in Puerto Rico Homecoming Fight

 Global
2
North Korea's Missile Launch Amidst Rising Global Tensions

North Korea's Missile Launch Amidst Rising Global Tensions

 Global
3
RSS Convenes National Meeting to Chart Centenary Celebrations

RSS Convenes National Meeting to Chart Centenary Celebrations

 India
4
Unprecedented Tobacco Tax Hike Risks Surging Illicit Trade

Unprecedented Tobacco Tax Hike Risks Surging Illicit Trade

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026