Teacher's Arrest Unveils Shocking Abuse Case at Malampuzha School
A school teacher named Anil was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a minor boy and coercing him to consume alcohol. The incident happened in Malampuzha and was uncovered when the victim confided in a peer. Actions were taken under the POCSO Act following a special branch investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 04-01-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 16:09 IST
- Country:
- India
A shocking incident of alleged sexual harassment and coercion has emerged from Malampuzha, where a school teacher was arrested on serious charges on Sunday.
Anil, the accused, is a Sanskrit teacher in an aided school and allegedly victimized a Class VI student by forcing him to consume liquor before sexually harassing him.
The occurrence, dating back to November 29, was brought to light on December 18 when the victim spoke to a classmate, who then informed the boy's parents. Despite being informed, the school did not alert the police, but the special branch of Kerala Police later took decisive action, leading to Anil's arrest under the POCSO Act.