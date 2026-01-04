Teacher's Arrest Unveils Shocking Abuse Case at Malampuzha School

A shocking incident of alleged sexual harassment and coercion has emerged from Malampuzha, where a school teacher was arrested on serious charges on Sunday.

Anil, the accused, is a Sanskrit teacher in an aided school and allegedly victimized a Class VI student by forcing him to consume liquor before sexually harassing him.

The occurrence, dating back to November 29, was brought to light on December 18 when the victim spoke to a classmate, who then informed the boy's parents. Despite being informed, the school did not alert the police, but the special branch of Kerala Police later took decisive action, leading to Anil's arrest under the POCSO Act.