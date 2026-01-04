Left Menu

Tragedy in Niger: Market Attack Leaves 30 Dead and Many Abducted

At least 30 people were killed in a gunmen attack at a market in Niger State, Nigeria. The attackers, known locally as bandits, also abducted several individuals. Despite ongoing security operations, violence has escalated, with armed groups conducting mass killings and kidnappings in rural areas across northwestern and central Nigeria.

Tragedy in Niger: Market Attack Leaves 30 Dead and Many Abducted
At least 30 people were killed and several others were abducted in a violent attack by gunmen at a market in Nigeria's Niger State, according to police reports on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Wasiu Abiodun described the assailants as 'bandits' who invaded the Kasuwan Daji market in Demo village at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. The attackers burned stalls and looted food items. Efforts are being made to rescue those kidnapped, Abiodun confirmed.

Eyewitnesses recounted how the gunmen arrived on motorcycles, firing indiscriminately. The raid is part of a series of attacks that began on Friday in nearby villages Agwarra and Borgu. The violence has disproportionately affected women and children, as stated by witness Dauda Shakulle, who was injured during his escape. Security forces have yet to respond adequately, with military officials remaining silent. This tragic event follows the recent abduction and release of more than 300 schoolchildren and staff in a related incident.

