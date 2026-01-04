Left Menu

Migrant Workers Face Harassment in Maharashtra: A Stark Tale of Mistrust

Migrant workers from West Bengal were allegedly attacked in Maharashtra after being mistaken for Bangladeshis. Despite showing Aadhaar cards, they were assaulted and accused of lying. The incident highlights ongoing tensions and allegations of political opportunism in addressing harassment of Bengali-speaking migrants in various Indian states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-01-2026 18:53 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 18:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Migrant workers from West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district faced brutal assault in Maharashtra, allegedly mistaken for Bangladeshis due to their use of the Bengali language. This incident has sparked political reactions in both states.

Identified as Dilip Bagdi, Samir Barui, and another colleague from Pandabeswar, the workers were attacked while returning home. According to them, the violence began after locals overheard their Bengali conversations, despite their initial use of Hindi for ticket purchases. Locals questioned their identity, disregarding their Aadhaar cards, and subsequently assaulted them.

The attack was condemned by Pandabeswar MLA Narendranath Chakraborty, who accused the central government of fostering hostility against Bengalis. In contrast, local BJP leaders blame the West Bengal government for economic conditions that force migration, suggesting political motives may underlie the incident's narration.

