Major Shakeup: AGMUT Cadre Officers Transferred

In a decisive move on Sunday, the Centre has ordered an extensive transfer of IAS and IPS officers from the AGMUT cadre, covering a series of appointments involving transfers between Delhi and other regions.

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced this reshuffle through an official order, where prominent figures such as MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, a 1992-batch IAS officer, have been reassigned from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, Sanjeev Khirwar, from the 1994 batch, is transitioning from Ladakh to Delhi. Additionally, Santosh D Vaidya, a 1998 batch officer, makes his move from Jammu and Kashmir to Delhi.

The transfer list extends to other notable officers, including IPS officer Ajit Kumar Singla (2004), now stationed from Puducherry to Delhi, and Rajiv Ranjan Singh (2010) making his way from Delhi to Chandigarh. Mangesh Kashyap (2009) and Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer R Alice Vaz (2005) are also part of this strategic redeployment from their current positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)