Left Menu

Major Shakeup: AGMUT Cadre Officers Transferred

The Ministry of Home Affairs has enacted a significant reshuffle of IAS and IPS officers within the AGMUT cadre, impacting postings to and from Delhi. Key transfers include Ashwani Kumar to Jammu and Kashmir, and Sanjeev Khirwar to Delhi. The decision affects high-ranking officers and involves various regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 22:07 IST
Major Shakeup: AGMUT Cadre Officers Transferred
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move on Sunday, the Centre has ordered an extensive transfer of IAS and IPS officers from the AGMUT cadre, covering a series of appointments involving transfers between Delhi and other regions.

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced this reshuffle through an official order, where prominent figures such as MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, a 1992-batch IAS officer, have been reassigned from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, Sanjeev Khirwar, from the 1994 batch, is transitioning from Ladakh to Delhi. Additionally, Santosh D Vaidya, a 1998 batch officer, makes his move from Jammu and Kashmir to Delhi.

The transfer list extends to other notable officers, including IPS officer Ajit Kumar Singla (2004), now stationed from Puducherry to Delhi, and Rajiv Ranjan Singh (2010) making his way from Delhi to Chandigarh. Mangesh Kashyap (2009) and Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer R Alice Vaz (2005) are also part of this strategic redeployment from their current positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Strikes Boxing Nationals: Prolonged Delays Mar Championship Start

Chaos Strikes Boxing Nationals: Prolonged Delays Mar Championship Start

 Global
2
The Trump Doctrine: Redefining America's Influence in the Western Hemisphere

The Trump Doctrine: Redefining America's Influence in the Western Hemisphere

 United States
3
Dynasty vs Democracy: Palaniswami’s Fierce Critique of DMK's Governance

Dynasty vs Democracy: Palaniswami’s Fierce Critique of DMK's Governance

 India
4
Tragic New Year's Eve Blaze Claims 40 Lives in Switzerland: International Outpouring of Grief

Tragic New Year's Eve Blaze Claims 40 Lives in Switzerland: International Ou...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026