Tragic New Year's Eve Bar Fire in Switzerland Claims 40 Lives

A tragic fire at a bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, claimed 40 lives during New Year's Eve, with victims as young as 14 and 15, police announced. The disaster was noted as one of the most severe in recent Swiss history, prompting an international outpouring of sympathy, including a heartfelt message from Pope Leo XIV.

On Sunday, Valais police identified 16 additional victims, revealing the diverse nationalities affected, including Swiss, Italians, and citizens from the UAE, Romania, France, and Turkey. A town service attended by hundreds saw Bishop Jean-Marie Lovey acknowledge the global expressions of condolence.

A national day of mourning has been declared for Friday across Switzerland. Preparations are underway to honor the victims with a nationwide minute of silence. In total, 119 individuals have been reported injured from the fire, pushing Swiss authorities to seek international medical assistance.