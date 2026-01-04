Left Menu

Tragic New Year's Eve Bar Fire in Switzerland Claims 40 Lives

A devastating New Year's Eve fire in Switzerland's Crans-Montana has claimed 40 lives, including teenagers as young as 14. The tragedy, which is one of the worst in recent Swiss history, prompted condolences from around the world, including a poignant message from Pope Leo XIV. Local authorities continue to investigate the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 22:46 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 22:46 IST
Tragic New Year's Eve Bar Fire in Switzerland Claims 40 Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic fire at a bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, claimed 40 lives during New Year's Eve, with victims as young as 14 and 15, police announced. The disaster was noted as one of the most severe in recent Swiss history, prompting an international outpouring of sympathy, including a heartfelt message from Pope Leo XIV.

On Sunday, Valais police identified 16 additional victims, revealing the diverse nationalities affected, including Swiss, Italians, and citizens from the UAE, Romania, France, and Turkey. A town service attended by hundreds saw Bishop Jean-Marie Lovey acknowledge the global expressions of condolence.

A national day of mourning has been declared for Friday across Switzerland. Preparations are underway to honor the victims with a nationwide minute of silence. In total, 119 individuals have been reported injured from the fire, pushing Swiss authorities to seek international medical assistance.

TRENDING

1
Stone-Pelting Flares Tensions During Devotional Procession

Stone-Pelting Flares Tensions During Devotional Procession

 India
2
Akhilesh Yadav's Call for Reflection on BJP's Governance

Akhilesh Yadav's Call for Reflection on BJP's Governance

 India
3
Stanislas Wawrinka's Final Serve: Awaiting His Wildcard for Australian Open

Stanislas Wawrinka's Final Serve: Awaiting His Wildcard for Australian Open

 Global
4
Brahim Diaz Secures Morocco's Quarters Spot with Stunning Goal

Brahim Diaz Secures Morocco's Quarters Spot with Stunning Goal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026