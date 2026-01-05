Left Menu

Tragic End: Hunt for Ex-Boyfriend as Indian Woman Found Murdered

Nikitha Godishala, an Indian woman reported missing, was found murdered in her ex-boyfriend's apartment. Suspect Arjun Sharma fled to India, prompting international assistance for his arrest. Authorities believe Godishala was killed on December 31, shortly after being last seen in Maryland, with investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lasvegas/Newyork | Updated: 05-01-2026 04:19 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 04:19 IST
The tragic case of a missing woman has taken a grim turn as Maryland police found 27-year-old Nikitha Godishala dead in her ex-boyfriend's apartment.

The victim, reported missing on January 2, was discovered with fatal stab wounds in Columbia. Police have charged Arjun Sharma with her murder and allege he fled to India immediately after reporting her missing.

Authorities are collaborating with U.S. federal law enforcement and the Indian Embassy to pursue justice, yet Sharma remains elusive. As the investigation continues, the search for answers—and potentially, a motive—remains critical.

