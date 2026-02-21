Unraveling the Beed Sarpanch Murder Case: The Hunt for Fugitive Krishna Andhale

The hunt for fugitive Krishna Andhale intensifies as authorities delve into the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. The case, now in the national spotlight, involves the death of Deshmukh on December 9, 2024, after he challenged an extortion attempt on a local wind power initiative.

Despite the capture of prime suspect Walmik Karad, an associate of ex-minister Dhananjay Munde, Andhale remains elusive. Deshmukh's brother has informed police of Andhale's repeated presence in Maindwadi village, heightening safety concerns for the family.

The legal proceedings faced a setback with the absence of special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. Assistant public prosecutor Balasaheb Kolhe currently spearheads the case, as attention turns to possible property seizures of the accused at the next court date set for March 6.

