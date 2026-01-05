Strengthening Judicial Ties: India and Bhutan's New Legal Expanse

The Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, announced a landmark memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Supreme Courts of India and Bhutan. This initiative aims to foster the exchange of young legal professionals between the two nations.

Under the agreement, two law clerks from Bhutan will join the Supreme Court of India for a three-month period. This collaboration will see the Bhutanese clerks receive the same honorarium as their Indian counterparts, with travel expenses being covered by the host nation.

In introducing the clerks, Chief Justice Kant described them as 'young and bright,' highlighting the effort as a step toward strengthening judicial cooperation and enhancing the institutional linkages between India and Bhutan.

