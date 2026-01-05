Left Menu

Mumbai Civic Chief's Election Duty Blunder: Court Rebuke Unfolds

BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani faced scrutiny from the Bombay High Court for improperly assigning court staff to election duties, overstepping his jurisdiction. The court halted his directives, emphasizing the lack of authority. Gagrani admitted the error and retracted the orders, as advised by the bench to 'save' himself.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2026 14:06 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 14:06 IST
Mumbai Civic Chief's Election Duty Blunder: Court Rebuke Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani found himself under fire from the Bombay High Court for assigning court staff to election duties, an action deemed outside his jurisdiction. The court sharply criticized the decision, indicating that Gagrani lacked the necessary authority to make such directives.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, took immediate action to halt the unauthorized orders, instructing Gagrani to explore alternate arrangements for poll staffing. During the hearing, Senior Counsel Ravi Kadam, representing Gagrani, admitted the error and confirmed the withdrawal of the contentious letters.

Gagrani's ordeal began when the High Court issued a suo motu stay on his letters, reinforcing its authority over subordinate court staff under Article 235 of the Constitution. The court reminded Gagrani of the established exemption granted to court staff from election duties, a decision upheld since 2008. The ongoing case is set for another hearing post-elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violent Gym Ownership Dispute Sparks Outrage in East Delhi

Violent Gym Ownership Dispute Sparks Outrage in East Delhi

 India
2
Shock and Respect: The Bail Verdict in the Delhi Riots Case

Shock and Respect: The Bail Verdict in the Delhi Riots Case

 India
3
A Paris court finds 10 people guilty of cyberbullying France's first lady Brigitte Macron, reports AP.

A Paris court finds 10 people guilty of cyberbullying France's first lady Br...

 Global
4
Broadcast Ban: Bangladesh Blocks IPL Amid Rahman Row

Broadcast Ban: Bangladesh Blocks IPL Amid Rahman Row

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026