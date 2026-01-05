Mumbai Civic Chief's Election Duty Blunder: Court Rebuke Unfolds

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani found himself under fire from the Bombay High Court for assigning court staff to election duties, an action deemed outside his jurisdiction. The court sharply criticized the decision, indicating that Gagrani lacked the necessary authority to make such directives.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, took immediate action to halt the unauthorized orders, instructing Gagrani to explore alternate arrangements for poll staffing. During the hearing, Senior Counsel Ravi Kadam, representing Gagrani, admitted the error and confirmed the withdrawal of the contentious letters.

Gagrani's ordeal began when the High Court issued a suo motu stay on his letters, reinforcing its authority over subordinate court staff under Article 235 of the Constitution. The court reminded Gagrani of the established exemption granted to court staff from election duties, a decision upheld since 2008. The ongoing case is set for another hearing post-elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)