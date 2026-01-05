Left Menu

Former Minister Nadiem Makarim Faces Corruption Charges Over Laptop Procurement Scandal

Nadiem Makarim, former education minister and co-founder of Gojek, faces corruption charges related to improper laptop procurement during the pandemic, leading to significant state losses. The charges, involving alleged favoritism towards Google, are contested by Makarim’s defense, citing insufficient evidence.

Jakarta | Updated: 05-01-2026 14:27 IST
Former Indonesian education minister and co-founder of ride-sharing platform Gojek, Nadiem Makarim, has been charged with corruption related to a controversial laptop procurement process. Prosecutors allege the improper purchase of Chromium-based laptops during the pandemic resulted in state losses of over $125 million.

The charges suggest Makarim crafted a procurement strategy favoring Google's Chrome os, potentially consolidating the tech giant's influence within Indonesia's educational system. Facing a maximum sentence of 20 years, Makarim has denied the allegations, with his attorney challenging the case's evidentiary strength.

While Google's investment in Gojek's parent company raised suspicions, the tech behemoth has not been charged. Meanwhile, the bundled company stemming from Gojek's merger with Tokopedia has yet to comment on the case.

