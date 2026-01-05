Former Minister Nadiem Makarim Faces Corruption Charges Over Laptop Procurement Scandal

Former Indonesian education minister and co-founder of ride-sharing platform Gojek, Nadiem Makarim, has been charged with corruption related to a controversial laptop procurement process. Prosecutors allege the improper purchase of Chromium-based laptops during the pandemic resulted in state losses of over $125 million.

The charges suggest Makarim crafted a procurement strategy favoring Google's Chrome os, potentially consolidating the tech giant's influence within Indonesia's educational system. Facing a maximum sentence of 20 years, Makarim has denied the allegations, with his attorney challenging the case's evidentiary strength.

While Google's investment in Gojek's parent company raised suspicions, the tech behemoth has not been charged. Meanwhile, the bundled company stemming from Gojek's merger with Tokopedia has yet to comment on the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)